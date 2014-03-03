This Oscar Statue Has One Subtle Difference–It Is Shooting Heroin

Many widely beloved names and faces flashed by during the annual “In Memoriam” montage on Sunday’s Academy Awards telecast, but the final honoree, Philip Seymour Hoffman was perhaps the most tragic because the great actor departed seemingly too early from drug use. In a controversial move designed to keep people talking about the scourge of drug abuse, Los Angeles-based artist Plastic Jesus has created a sculpture that looks exactly like the Oscar statuette–only NBA player-sized and with a needle in its arm. The piece, which is entitled Hollywood’s Best Kept Secret, was on public display during the week leading up to the Oscars.