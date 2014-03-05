The Simple Secrets That Make People Fascinating

Americans are often fascinated by celebrities–for reasons good and bad–but who’s hot one day is often who’s not the next. We’re also fascinated by people who accomplish extraordinary feats or who respond well to extraordinary circumstances. But the truth is you don’t need to be famous, daring or in the right place at the right time to captivate the attention of others.

“Fascinating is in the eyes of the beholder, and everyone can wield its power,” says Sally Hogshead, CEO and founder of Fascinate, Inc., a marketing research and consulting firm.

She came to this conclusion after working as a creative director in advertising for brands such as Coca-Cola, BMW, Nike and Mini Cooper: “I realized that there were patterns to the brands that seem to fascinate consumers most,” she says.

She identified seven reasons, or triggers, why people pay attention:

A brand shows power it demonstrates passion it has mystique it offers prestige it gives alarm it has rebellion or it evokes trust.

For example, Godiva triggers prestige, and Brooks Brothers triggers trust, Hogshead says. But these same seven triggers don’t just apply to brands, they can apply to people, too.

“We’re used to traditional personality tests, such as Myers-Briggs or StrengthsFinder, that show you how you see the world,” says Hogshead, whose book How the World Sees You: Discover Your Highest Value through the Science of Fascination, comes out in June. “It’s a good metric, but as the world becomes more distracted, it matters less and less. What does matter is how the world sees you.”