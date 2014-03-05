Former Police Chief On How To Inspire Employees

The ability to motivate and inspire people is a big part of leadership. A recent survey of 1,270 business leaders by IIC Partners found that these were the most desired traits in senior executives, far outpacing other seemingly important traits such as “innovative thinking” or a consistently strong performance.

But while motivating and inspiring sounds important, these are also pretty vague concepts. What does it mean to motivate and inspire on your average Tuesday? How can you put “motivate and inspire” into your schedule?

To answer this question, I talked to Val Demings, the former chief of the Orlando Police Department, who led the force from 2007 to 2011. During that time, Demings reports, Orlando experienced a 40% reduction in violent crime, a stat that is at least partly attributable to smart policing by motivated and inspired officers.

When it comes to inspirational leadership, “I think it’s about helping people within the organization understand their value and importance, and the critical role they play in accomplishing the goals of the organization,” she says. Here are her practical suggestions for building that into your daily life:

The people in the Orlando Police Department who reported directly to Demings knew that “I wanted to know about it if significant events were going on in employees’ lives–from weddings to funerals to births of babies, illnesses,” she says. Get in the habit of building in a block of time each day to reach out to people to congratulate or console them, because “those things matter.” Team members who know you care about them are more likely to reciprocate that feeling.