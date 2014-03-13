The Best of TED: 5 Public Speaking Lessons From 30 Years Of Spreading Ideas

As the annual TED conference is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary next week , the popularity of TED talks has never been higher–viewers now download or stream presentations on TED.com up to 2 million times per day.

After analyzing 500 of the most popular TED talks (more than 150 hours) and speaking directly to many of TED’s most successful speakers, I’ve discovered that the best TED presentations share several components. Here’s how you can harness them to transform any pitch or presentation:

In March 2010 University of Waterloo professor Larry Smith gave a funny, blunt, and passionate talk titled, “Why you will fail to have a great career.” Smith, an economics professor, didn’t speak about economics. Instead he unleashed his real passion on the audience–helping students find careers they will really love.

You’ve heard the old adage that passion is contagious–today scientists are finding that the adage is true. Professors Joyce Bono at the University of Minnesota and Remus Ilies at Michigan State University found that people who others label as “charismatic” rate higher than average on the positive expressions of passion, enthusiasm, and excitement. Bono and Ilies also discovered that positive emotions are contagious, lifting the moods of the participants in the audience.

Bryan Stevenson is a civil rights attorney who wins cases in front of the U.S Supreme Court. Stevenson’s 2012 TED talk received the longest standing ovation in TED history. In 18-minutes Stevenson told three personal stories reinforcing his theme that in poor communities, many young people grow up without a sense of identity and make profoundly harmful decisions as a result. Stories made up 65% of Stevenson’s content. The statistics Stevenson used to back his arguments comprised only 25% of his presentation (the rest fell under the category of ‘ethos,’ establishing credibility). Statistics support your argument, but stories connect you with your audience.

In 2009 Bill Gates gave a TED talk on the topic of reducing childhood deaths in Africa. “Malaria is spread by mosquitoes,” Gates told the audience as he picked up a glass jar sitting on a table in front him. He opened the jar and said, “I brought some here. I’ll let them roam around. There is no reason only poor people should be infected.”

The audience sat in stunned silence for a moment, then laughed, applauded, and cheered. They weren’t happy about the topic, of course, but they knew that Gates had given them a novel way to consider the problem. Gates had created what neuroscientists call an “emotionally charged event.” It’s a shocking, impressive, or surprising moment that is so moving and memorable, it grabs the listener’s attention and is remembered long after the presentation is over.