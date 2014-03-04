7 Ways To Stop Making Bad Decisions

Risky career moves, what-was-I-thinking relationships, and just about every ’80s fashion trend–most of us have made bad decisions in our lives. And while we’re supposed to learn from our mistakes, living with the outcome of a bad decision doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re immune to repeating it. (See: recent ’80s fashion revival.)

Despite the fact that research from the University of British Columbia released in November 2013 found the smallest part of our brain is integral in the decision-making process–and the fact that we do seem to repeat some mistakes–it is possible to become a better decision-maker. With a little practice, some awareness, and a bit of TLC, you can learn to make better choices.

Our decision-making is often influenced by information we get from external sources, including so-called experts. To make better decisions, we need to become confident enough to challenge, question, and interrogate to ensure that the information is actually valid, says Noreena Hertz, author of Eyes Wide Open: How to Make Smart Decisions in a Confusing World. Embrace your inner skeptic and never just assume that what you’re being told is always true.

Spencer Greenberg, founder of New York City-based ClearerThinking.org, which develops decision-making training tools, says there are some common areas where many of us consistently make bad decisions. Basing your decisions on an assumption of best-case scenarios or guessing and what might not be going right are two. If there are chronic issues that plague your decision-making, such as not having enough time or information, pay particular attention to those areas. Getting caught up in the “what worked before” mindset or being too impressed with your own success are common pitfalls, too, Hertz adds.

“When J.K. Rowling sent the first Harry Potter book to U.S. and U.K. publishers, they all turned it down because they knew what wouldn’t work: What didn’t work was a book of that size. What didn’t work was a book for boys. What didn’t work was fantasy,” Hertz says. “What it took was a new director who was new to publishing to buy the book.”