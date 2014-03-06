How To Weigh The Benefits Of Job Hopping

It used to be considered a mark of loyalty to stay with one employer until you retire. In today’s business environment nobody expects you to work in one position for 10 years, but that doesn’t mean you should change jobs after every six months.

According to the Bureau of Labor Department, the average employee stays at a job for 4.4 years, but for younger employees, it’s about half that. People change jobs for better opportunities like higher salary, more benefits, more challenging work, or a higher position. If you feel any of the next points pertain to you, it might be a good idea to update your résumé and look around:

You’re underutilized

If you have nothing else to do at work than read news until your boss gives you the next assignment or wait half the day for a customer call, it’s time. Although you might feel really comfortable in your situation, in the long run, you’re not investing your time wisely–you’re not gaining any new experience nor developing your skills.

You’ve just started a new job, but you realize it’s not what you wanted

It sometimes happens that the job you have applied for and secured turns out to be something other than what was advertised. If you feel this is the case, find a new one. Reflect on what you got wrong when you chose to accept this job. Every day you spend time at a job you don’t love is one less day committing yourself to your passion.

You’re lacking career prospects and growth in your current role

When your target is to develop your skills and climb higher on the career ladder, you should find a company that offers you this possibility. You can’t expect to be promoted before you have proven yourself to your employer, but if you have already done this and your endeavors are not appreciated, it will be hard to stay happy and productive. It’s time to move on.

You are answering yes to the following questions:

Is your work-life balance poor?

Do you feel you have way more to give than is asked of you?

Is your job flexibility limited?

Have you seen better job offers and thought about sending your résumé?

Are you working in a demotivating working environment?

Do you dislike what you do?

If you start to feel like you are changing jobs too often–twice a year, for example–you should seek career advice from a professional and decide what it is that you actually want to do. In the long run, serial job hopping will make it harder for you to find a good job, so be careful and analyze what you are actually looking for. The problem may not be the jobs–it could be you.