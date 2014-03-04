How To Use Your Intuition To Get Ahead

When Angela Jia Kim arrived at the meeting, she discovered a problem. The cofounder of the women entrepreneur’s network Savor the Success was being hired by a large corporation to consult on a project, but her contract hadn’t been signed.

“They told me they had a little issue that needed to be worked out with my attorney but that it wasn’t a big deal; they promised it would be signed by noon,’” she recalls. The company had flown people in for the meeting and Kim didn’t know what to do. “My intuition told me to walk out–to not enter into the consultation without the contract–but my need to please others kicked in.”

Against her better judgment, she went into the meeting. By the end of the day, the contract still hadn’t been signed and the phone calls Kim’s attorney placed weren’t being returned. “I walked away knowing that I had just given their team content that had taken me years to acquire,” she says. “They were free to use it for future programs–and they did.”

Intuition is a helpful tool when it’s used the right way, says William Duggan, author of Strategic Intuition: The Creative Spark in Human Achievement (Columbia Business School Publishing, 2007).

“Intuition is real; it comes from memory,” he says. “The brain is always searching for things you’ve known or experienced that are similar to what you’re experiencing now. When it identifies one, it gives you that feeling of intuition or deja vu.”

But the memory could come from anywhere, including a past experience, a friend’s past experience, or even the plot line from a movie, says Duggan. “If you think the feeling through, you might be able to identify where it’s coming from,” he says. “If it’s coming from a science fiction movie you saw when you were 13, it might be a bad idea to listen to it.”

Duggan says there are three kinds of intuition. The first is basic intuition–that feeling you get about something. You don’t know where it comes from and it could be right or it could be wrong.