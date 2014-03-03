Kickstarter Hits $1 Billion In Pledges

Last night, with the Oscar glitter still falling, Kickstarter quietly hit a major milestone: The crowd-funding platform surpassed $1 billion in all-time pledges. In a celebratory blog post, Kickstarter claims more than $500 million was pledged in the last 12 months alone, thanks to the generous open pocketbooks of more than 5.7 million backers.

Indeed, the New York-based crowdfunding site has had itself a banner year, with successfully funded projects ranging from humble little children’s books to award-winning documentaries like The Square, the Netflix original about the protests in Cairo, which narrowly missed out on an Academy Award last night.





Originally launched as an invitation-only platform in April 2009, Kickstarter has long insisted that it plans to stay true to its artist-friendly roots. “This is a founder-controlled company,” cofounder Perry Chen told Fast Company last March. “Our investors understand that we want to stay independent forever. We have no intention of selling this company or doing an IPO.”