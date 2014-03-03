Even Post-Acquisition, Simple’s CEO Still Isn’t A Banker

It’s been five years, and Josh Reich still won’t call himself a banker. Back then, the CEO of Simple –the startup that’s been called “ banking 2.0 ” and praised for its design and customer-focused approach to personal finance–could have easily been called foolish or naive for his decision to jump into business with cofounder Shamir Karkal. He didn’t really know a thing about banking except that it annoyed the hell out of him.

Five years later, Simple has become successful enough to attract the attention of the sort of institution it was looking to replace. Last Thursday, the company announced that it was being purchased by Spanish bank BBVA. In light of the news, I spoke to Reich about the benefits of entering a field you know nothing about, Simple’s philosophy of “naive optimism,” and how the company culture will fare under its acquisition.

“I think if I knew more about banking I probably wouldn’t have done it. Because, who the hell does this?” Reich says, commenting on the massive amounts of skepticism he met when he started Simple in 2009. “I think everyone who I told throughout the first six months of this was like, ‘that’s kind of a stupid idea.’ The assumption being that it’s just impossible for someone to do it by themselves. Luckily, I had a business partner who knew something about banking but he was by no means a banker either.”

Reich viewed their inexperience in the field as an asset, something that drove Karkal and himself to plow ahead despite the fact that they weren’t bankers.

“The fact that we didn’t know what we were doing wasn’t a problem because we each had to hold up our own end of the bargain to each other.” Echoing the beginnings of many startups, Reich and Karkal had quit their jobs and were committed to a venture they had no business being in.

“It probably gave us some arrogance,” Reich says of the way Simple’s contrarian approach to the way modern banks interact with customers and technology. “Arrogance and confidence is a really fine line. It was so easy to talk to bankers who were so blinded to what tech actually meant to people.”

He cites Citigroup as an example of tone-deaf bankers who spend enormous amounts of money on upgrades that could prove to be irrelevant–choosing old, proven tech that completely ignores the ways consumers do banking now.