With CarPlay, IOS Finally Comes To The Car Dashboard

The sweet life just got a little bit sweeter for anyone who was planning to purchase a Ferrari soon, as Apple just announced that iOS is coming to the automaker’s dashboard in 2014. IOS integration, formally called CarPlay , will make it into select cars built by the Italian sports car manufacturer, as well as cars made by Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Jaguar, Honda, and more, beginning this year.

Critics have been calling for Apple to build a safer iPhone car mode for quite some time. Which may be why Apple bills CarPlay as “a smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in your car,” allowing you to more easily make calls, send messages, listen to music, and call up directions in Apple Maps without having to fumble through tiny menus once you plug in your iPhone.

As Fast Company previously reported, a large chunk of CarPlay will run through Siri’s voice commands, which can be activated via a button on the steering wheel. If you want to send a text message, for example, hit the button, tell Siri what you want to say and who you’d like to send it to, and cross your fingers the robo-helper doesn’t mangle it. In terms of entertainment, drivers can access their iPhone’s music library, and tap into other entertainment services like podcasts, Spotify, Beats Radio, and iHeartRadio.

Absent from Apple’s list of committed auto partners at launch, somewhat surprisingly, is Tesla. In February, it was reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had been secretly meeting with Apple head of mergers Adrian Perica in Cupertino. Although Musk claimed an Apple-Tesla merger was “very unlikely,” many speculated that, at the very least, iOS had a high possibility of coming to the company’s fleet of luxury electric vehicles.