A Science Odyssey: How The Makers Of “Cosmos” Reinvented A TV Classic

When Cosmos: A Personal Journey aired on PBS in 1980, it went on to win an Emmy Award and become that network’s most-watched series, by more than 700 million people worldwide. Not only did it capture the majesty of the universe and the possibility of humankind’s potential, it also–thanks to the charisma of its host, the late astrophysicist Carl Sagan –transformed the way the public regarded science.

“Here was a man who not only pioneered science, but ways that science reached the public,” says astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who’d met Sagan several times before the latter’s passing in 1996. “What Carl did was connect the science to humanity, to your mind, body, and soul. Before him, science was just something to learn, whereas Cosmos told us why it matters and how it affects us in today’s world.”

So when Tyson joined Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, science fiction showrunner Brannon Braga, film producer Mitchell Cannold, and Ann Druyan, Sagan’s widow and co-creator of the original Cosmos, to remake the series for a new generation, it was quite a legacy to follow. They faced the daunting task of maintaining the original’s core values, while advancing the science and presentation. The resulting 13-episode resurrection of that iconic series–Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, premiering March 9 on 10 Fox and National Geographic channels–is both a continuation and updating of that message.

“The primary objective is to awaken in an unsuspecting public, an affinity, sense of understanding, and experience of the universe that science reveals,” says executive producer Druyan. “It’s more wondrous than any story we’ve ever been able to make up, and it’s been put through the winnowing process of a scientific method. So we’ve tried our best to ferret out all that stuff that we just want to believe because it makes us feel good. What we’re left with is this pure experience of traveling across space and time.”

The new series brings back some of the storytelling vehicles of the first–such as the Ship of the Imagination (an immersive transport spaceship that takes viewers through the universe) and Cosmic Calendar (which scales the life of the universe down to a year)–but enhances them with advancements in digital effects. Computer-generated effects also recreate the Library of Alexandria and its surrounding city.

“We have new elements, such as telling some of the great stories about the acquisition of knowledge, about great people who, in some cases suffered the ultimate sacrifice in order to get new knowledge,” says Druyan. “Instead of dramatic recreations, we’re animating those stories. That’s a result of Seth MacFarlane’s involvement.”





Cosmos presenter Tyson, whose day job is director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History in New York, helped winnow the most compelling elements of recent discoveries.