This App Makes You Lick Your Screen To Learn Lady-Pleasing Techniques

Who says your finger is the only way to interact with a touch screen? Lick This promises to teach your tongue a few tricks to improve your skills when it comes to, you know, dining at the Y, facing the nation, pearl diving. The app has users flick a light switch and turn a crank by literally licking the screen. Think it’s a joke? Well, maybe.





“Do we think you’ll be a better lover because of it? No,” says co-creator Chris Allick. “Do we think it’s an interesting approach to human computer interaction and making people think about their sexuality and maybe start a conversation? Totes.”

Lick This was created by San Francisco creatives who call themselves Club Sexy Time. The team, which works at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, came up with the idea while on an assignment at The Dali Museum. “We were in a surrealist mindset,” says Allick. First, they considered making an app called “The Lick Olympics.” But according to Allick, co-designer Pablo Rochat “figured, correctly, that people would gravitate towards bawdy humor more than just the fact you can lick your phone.”





Of course, the idea of licking your germ-infested phone screen sounds a little gross. Club Sexy Time advises covering the phone in plastic wrap prior to licking. Currently, there are only three tongue exercises available on Lick This, but more are coming (no pun intended). “People in the office have contributed other options,” says Rochat. “Moving a zipper up and down, solving a maze, ringing a doorbell.” Someone even suggested tongue whack-a-mole.