Here’s What Godzilla Would Be Like If He Was Just One Of The Guys

One look at the trailer for the latest Godzilla movie and it’s abundantly clear that the monster hasn’t exactly mellowed since his first giant step into pop culture back in 1954. If anything the passage of time has only made him more ornery.





But what if all the screeching and smashing was because the poor fella just craved a sweet treat of chocolate and peanuts? That’s just what Snickers and agency BBDO New York have posited with a new ad that portrays Godzilla as your everyday dude–hanging at the beach, four-wheelin’, ping pong–Godzilla! Godzilla’s your buddy. Godzilla’s the kind of guy you can trust, the kind of guy you can drink a beer with, the kind of guy who doesn’t mind if you puke in his car, Godzilla! Until, of course, he gets the munchies. Then you better run for your life.