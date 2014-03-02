Count The Movie References In The Oscar Spot For New Pepsi Mini

Say hello to Pepsi’s little friend: Pepsi Mini, the adorable (for soda cans) new cans from Pepsi got introduced to America during the Oscars. To properly pay homage to the event, a 60-second spot, from Mekanism, introduces the product while taking us on a spin through Hollywood’s most famous lines.





Surely, if you’re trying to find a star to deliver in a campaign for a product called Pepsi Mini (or anything else ending with “mini,” really), the guy you want is Cuba Gooding Jr., who can shout “Show me the Mini!” with such aplomb that we’ll immediately remember the greatness of his Jerry Maguire performance–which is now nearly 20 years old (and don’t call us Shirley).





In any case, revisiting all of these lines is fun, and it’s cool to see them recontextualized–“Hasta la vista, Baby” flows into “Nobody puts puts Baby in a corner,” while who better to declare, “I’m King of the World” than someone in robes and a crown? We’ve heard “I’m walkin’ here!” a million times–but this may be the first time it came from the mouths of gladiators.





It’s a funny spot, drawing on lines so famous that even casual movie lovers will probably be able to recognize most of them–there aren’t a lot of stumpers here. Which speaks to the inclusive intentions of tiny cans of Pepsi, which are also presumably for everyone. How do you like them apples?



