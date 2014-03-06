People Who Suck At Multitasking Don’t Realize They Suck

Back in September, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York had established “texting zones” along various highways. The intention behind the campaign was first-rate–reduce distracted driving by creating a safe place to pull over and finish a text exchange–but the concept itself was flawed because it assumed drivers would do more than just recognize what they were doing (texting while driving). They also had to recognize they were bad at it.

The matter of how our brains handle multitasking is separate from how we expect our brains to handle multitasking. When it comes to distracted driving (and any other important tasks performed alongside others) this expectation is key. If people think they’re bad at multitasking when they’re actually good at it, then no harm no foul. But if people think they’re good at multitasking when they’re actually bad at it, all sorts of problems might arise.

Unfortunately, recent evidence suggests a lot of the latter. Last year, a group of psychologists from the University of Utah found that people with the most inflated views of their own multitasking ability also tended to be those most likely to use a phone when behind the wheel. In other words, the types of people who’d need texting zones most would be the same types least likely to realize it.

That the worst multitaskers don’t recognize they’re the worst was reinforced in an even more recent study led by psychologist Jason Finley of Washington University in St. Louis. Finley and collaborators recruited 69 test participants to the lab to perform two tasks at once. One involved visual tracking, the other auditory processing–a little like the twin tasks people have while behind the wheel.





The visual tracking task required participants to keep the tip of a cursor inside a moving target on a computer screen. The auditory task required them to listen to a series of numbers and indicate when one was repeated, a task whose difficulty varies depending on how far back the repetition must be noted. After practicing the tasks individually, test participants predicted how they would perform when doing them at the same time.

To Finley’s surprise, the participants made pretty conservative predictions. They did suffer on the tracking task when also doing the memory task–performing about 5% worse, on average. But they predicted they would do about 19% worse before the test took place, the researchers report in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied, which means they expected themselves to do worse than they actually did.

The risk in society comes from those people who are actually the most susceptible to multitasking decrement but don’t realize it.

“Most people did seem to understand that doing two things at once is going to be harder, and in fact most of them overestimated the cost of multitasking,” Finley tells Co.Design. “They thought they would do worse than they really did, which is not what we expected.”