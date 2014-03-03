Working Long Hours Could Kill You

Research has previously shown that taking vacations is good for your health . But working less throughout the year might be good for you, too. The Economist put together a scatter graph that finds a significant correlation between how much you work and premature death (eeee). From the accompanying article:

Longer working hours seem to lead to higher premature mortality. (For stats nerds: the strength of the relationship is significant, with an r-squared of 0.2). The implication that over-work is bad for you chimes with lots of research which links long working hours with poor health. Stress, for example, can contribute to range of problems like heart disease and depression.

The Economist notes that it’s not a perfect correlation; some countries, like South Korea, have both long work hours and a low incidence of premature death (the article writes that off to South Korea’s healthful diet). But it’s certainly clear that there’s a correlation. And with that, everyone go home for the day.