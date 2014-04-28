How The Dodo Hit 1 Million Views In One Month–Without Hiring A Single Developer

Kenneth Lerer, cofounder of The Huffington Post and chairman of BuzzFeed and Betaworks, knows a thing or two about driving traffic. For one thing, listicles of cute animals work. At The Dodo–a news site his firm Lerer Ventures funded–stories about endangered animals, exceptional pets, and the plight of killer whales at SeaWorld have been driving clicks. Within its first month, The Dodo–cofounded by Lerer’s daughter Isabel and former Salon editor-in-chief Kerry Lauerman–received 1 million views. What’s most remarkable is that the online publication did so without hiring a single developer.

The story behind The Dodo is a tight-knit family affair. Lerer said his daughter, who is pursuing a PhD studying the emotional relationships between people and animals at Columbia University, had talked about building a different kind of animal news site over the dinner table for six years. When the idea for The Dodo finally began taking shape, a mutual friend introduced him and Isabel, The Dodo’s editor-at-large, to Lauerman, the site’s editor-in-chief.

Funded by Lerer Ventures, The Dodo launched in January.

In January, The Dodo launched with less than a dozen writers and no programmers, powered entirely by RebelMouse, another Lerer Ventures portfolio company founded by former Huffington Post chief technical officer Paul Berry. Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Social Media in 2014, RebelMouse is best known for its social aggregation and curation tool, which funnels users’ various social profiles to one destination. RebelMouse has also built a content management system (CMS) for brands and emerging publications to curate and publish original content. With this CMS, design work for publishers largely boils down to creating a logo and choosing fonts.

Without the need to dedicate resources to product, design, or development, The Dodo’s staff has focused solely on editorial tasks, publishing about 40 posts a day. “Now that we’ve launched, it’s perfectly evident that it’s because of RebelMouse we were able to grow to this size so rapidly,” the elder Lerer told Fast Company.

The success of The Huffington Post was in large part driven by its SEO dominance and social media savvy. RebelMouse aims to replicate that, honing in on the latter with a content management system that is inherently social. Like its consumer-facing pinboard-like curation tool, the publishing platform aggregates user-generated content–except it does so en masse across people’s social media profiles with a designated hashtag, such as #thedodo.

The RebelMouse platform provides contributors with an analytics dashboard that reveals how their posts perform on the site, in newsletters, and on social networks. Lerer said about 60% to 65% of The Dodo’s traffic comes from social networks, and he expects that number to grow. With RebelMouse, The Dodo’s website is also automatically optimized for tablets and smartphones.