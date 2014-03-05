How A Sense Of Community Could Transform Selfish Workers

An office filled with selfish coworkers only begets more selfish coworkers, an upsetting discovery that should force you to rethink the way you run your office.

Sure, paying kindness forward might be nice–yes, those 1,000 Starbucks customers in Connecticut did in fact buy the drink for the next person in line–but as Harvard Business School assistant professor Michael I. Norton’s research suggests, what we really love to pay forward is greed.

To unearth people’s levels of Scrooginess, Norton and his colleagues put hundreds of people into situations where they received greed, generosity, or fairness. This came in the form of an envelope of $6 for each participant to give to the next–either the person giving it to you left you no money, gave you all the money, or gave you half. How would they respond to each?

Norton’s research found that if someone split $6 evenly with the next person, then that person would in turn split the money with the next.

People who had received the full $6, however, did not reciprocate with equal generosity. Most were willing to pay forward only $3. The takeaway: regardless of whether we have been treated fairly or generously, we tend to respond by behaving merely equitably.

Even worse, the people who received greed mostly paid that greed forward, giving the next person just a little over $1, on average.

Bad behavior, they concluded, leaves more of an impression on people than good.