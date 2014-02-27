6 Mobile Trends To Watch For In 2014

These days, you can adjust your thermostat, unlock your car, file an insurance claim, track your weight, or even track your kids from your smartphone. We’re doing more with our devices every day, and as smartphones become smarter, companies are taking these opportunities to connect with customers more often and more intimately.

Mobile has moved from our pockets to our wrists; now, it’s in our homes and in the cloud. Here are some hot mobile trends to watch in 2014.

Mobile banking started off slow, but it’s a booming market today. Not only do most banks allow you to deposit a check by taking a picture from your smartphone, but more companies are jumping into the financial services industry. Google Wallet, Isis Mobile Wallet, and PayPal Beacon all provide payment options for paying with your phone at the checkout counter.

Both Google and PayPal offer cards with their accounts, and if you’re like me, you have all your autopay accounts attached to your debit card. The cool part about these services is that if you lose your card, you’ll still be able to make payments using the apps. You can move money around with ease or even cut off funding to these accounts in the event of a security breach.

Mobile isn’t just for when you’re on the go anymore. Google’s purchase of Nest for $3.2 billion is a sign that mobile integration with the home is the next phase of mobile. More and more companies are beginning to take advantage of “the Internet of things” to get customers connected with all their electronics. You can now preheat your oven from another room or take inventory of the contents of your refrigerator at the grocery store.

As the bond between humans and computers evolves, wearable tech is exploding in popularity. Pebble and Samsung were early players on the smartwatch scene, but Apple is rumored to be developing an iWatch, and Google may also be looking to release its own Android-powered smartwatch. With Glass approaching commercial release and fitness wearables like Jawbone, Nike FuelBand, and Fitbit already popular with the active set, it’s only a matter of time before we’re all wearing computers.

As more and more users rely on their mobile devices, the need to safeguard the sensitive information on them increases. Passwords are mathematically obsolete at this point, but biometrics, face-scanning tech, and fingerprint scanners are slowly making their way into our devices.