5 Social Technology Game Changers That Touch Every Aspect of Busines

Global usage and reach of social networks has grown exponentially and we’ve seen immense advances in technology that can measure, track, and analyze valuable data about consumers and create entirely new ways to communicate and collaborate. These advancements go beyond marketing and impact every aspect of business.

Social media has proven to be far more than a megaphone that can amplify a brand’s message. These five social trends are already changing how different departments function.

With the help of data mining startups like Gnip, Topsy, and DataSift, businesses can now distill meaning from vast amounts of unstructured social data, giving them specific insights into how consumers feel about a product and its pricing, features, and convenience–as well as how it compares to the competition.

Big brands like Zappos have recently taken full advantage of this particular technology. The e-commerce brand uses data from Pinterest to learn about customers’ interests and passions, leveraging those insights to make tailored product recommendations.

Through this data, Zappos learned that users were 13 times more likely to share a purchase on Pinterest than on Facebook or Twitter. The company took advantage of this information by building an app that lets users match Zappos’ inventory to items pinned from Pinterest–almost like having a personal shopper. The impact: more sales referrals through Pinterest and a shorter sales cycle.

One of the biggest social advancements is users’ ability to collaborate with one another. In fact, entire virtual economies have been created around “collaborative consumption,” which allows users to exchange goods and services (as well as rent, share, or swap possessions) with just a few clicks.

Perhaps one of the best examples of a platform leveraging this trend is Airbnb, which allows homeowners to rent out their rooms and helps travelers find affordable accommodations around the globe. For the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Airbnb is even analyzing complaints and making suggestions to disgruntled visitors so they can find more suitable accommodations.