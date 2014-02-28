Raindrops Are Actually Shaped Like Hamburgers And Other Problems With Scientific Illustrations

Some of the inaccuracies are just because of logistics; there’s so much space between the planets in our solar system that any diagram would have to either be miles long, or the planets would be too tiny to see. Same with maps; it’s impossible to make an accurate two-dimensional representation of a three-dimensional body like our planet, so we just kind of deal with the fact that maps are skewed. (Ever notice that Greenland and Africa appear the same size on a standard map? Yeah, they’re not.) And some are just because we’ve, you know, learned some science over the past couple hundred years.

Anyway, great video!