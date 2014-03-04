The Surprising First Jobs Of 10 Famous CEOs

CEOs can be strikingly different: Consider the even-keeled personality of Apple’s leader Tim Cook vs. the intensity Steve Jobs possessed. Or compare the flamboyant Richard Branson of Virgin Group to the demure Satya Nadella of Microsoft. But dig beyond the outward show and take a deeper look at successful CEOs, and you’ll find characteristics that are striking similar, says William Thorndike, author of The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success.

“As we researched CEOs for the book, we expected to find a variety of paths to their performance, but we were surprised to find very strong patterns, including several personal traits,” says Thorndike.

For example, CEOs who excel tend to be frugal with personal and business finances, often leading philanthropic lives, says Thorndike. They’re patient, independent, and comfortable pursuing dramatically different courses than their peers. And most are married to their original spouses.

“They tend to be analytically oriented,” he adds. “Many had engineering degrees.”

And they’re not afraid of hard work. From the time they were young, successful CEOs clocked in hours at jobs that were a far cry from the boardrooms they govern today. From oyster shucker to vacuum salesman, we discovered some of the surprising first jobs held by 10 famous CEOs:

As a child, Michael Dell collected stamps. At the age 12, he took a job washing dishes at a Chinese restaurant to earn money to grow his collection, according to biography.com. He was promoted to busboy, but was later lured away by a higher wage at a nearby Mexican restaurant.

Before she took the helm at Yahoo, Marissa Mayer worked as a clerk at a local grocery store. It was there that she learned the importance of working quickly; the only way to work in the coveted express lane was to be able to scan 40 items a minute, she told CNN.