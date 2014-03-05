How Can I Learn Skills For A New Field Without Going Back To College?

Some people know what they want to be when they grow up and stick with it for their entire lives, but for most of us the path to career contentment is a little (or a lot) more winding. This week’s question tackles that tricky situation of itching for a career change when you are already saddled with college debt from a few false starts.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Attend meetups and tweetups Make networking an important part of your learning. Find professional organizations, people you know who are working in the field, or any local resource that can help you connect. Ask others what they are doing and how they are doing it. Solicit their suggestions for learning and gaining experience. Let them get to know you and see that your interest is serious. Offer to help If your finances and schedule permit, propose an internship with someone working in your field. Even if that’s not possible, offer to assist with special projects, errands, or support work. It will give you an inside view, and maybe a chance to begin using your skills and building a portfolio. Also let area nonprofits know that you’re willing to take on unpaid work in exchange for experience. Create an inner circle If you seem to have a good rapport with someone who’s working in your field, see if you can persuade them to become a mentor or a close advisor who can support you as you’re learning and becoming established. Give it time Learning a new skill and building the kind of credibility that gets you hired in a new field takes time, so don’t get impatient. If it’s a move you believe in, it’s worth it. You can always start slow, right where you are. Even one small step in the right direction can make a big impact. Learning a new skill set can be extremely daunting, but if you can stay motivated and focused on the end goal, it’s within your reach. And most importantly, don’t give up!

Matthew O. Brimer co-founded General Assembly, a global educational institution that transforms thinkers into creators. Brimer leads global partnerships and business development at General Assembly. Follow @Brimer. Dear M., I’m excited to hear that you’ve discovered design as your professional passion. Pursuing work you love is what so many people strive for but never find–but it sounds like you’ve found your craft and are now ready to dive in, which is great.

advertisement

My mom is a graphic designer, and one of my first means of paying rent out of college was doing freelance web design, so I can certainly attest to the joys of working in that field. A good designer has marketable skills that allow them autonomy and freedom in their career, with the ability to work on independent projects or jump in full-time to a company working on products or services they care about. Most employers today care about your portfolio over your resume and your ability to produce great work over the school you attended. Luckily for you, there are now a ton of educational resources and pathways to learn web design and hone your skills, available both online and offline, without the requirement of pursuing a traditional college degree. When hiring a designer, most employers today care about your portfolio over your resume, your creative talent over your GPA, and your ability to produce great work over the name brand of the school you attended. To get started as a professional web or graphic designer, go through this list of “required reading” for designers by the incredibly talented Robert Lenne, head of design at Artsy. Artsy is an NYC-based startup that is revolutionizing the art world right now, and Robert’s recommendations are top-notch. To spark your creative side and give you new ways to think about innovation, I’d recommend reading Stephen Johnson’s book Where Good Ideas Come From. Stephen has some great perspectives on inspiration and how invention, good design, and serendipity all come to together to move the world forward. I also love and highly recommend Helvetica, an independent feature-length documentary that hit the scene a few years ago. It’s a fantastic overview of typography, graphic design, and global visual culture–a must-watch for every budding designer. Be sure to spend some serious time on the crowdsourced learning site Quora, and read through this post on what you need to know to become a user interface designer, as well as this one on the best resources for learning web and UX design.

advertisement

Of course, here at General Assembly, the education company I started, we’re always thinking about alternative ways for people to achieve professional skills and pursue new opportunities in technology, design, and business. We have a ton of great online classes about product design and user experience design that might be up your alley–feel free to check them out here. And last, have fun perusing the designer site Dribbble on a regular basis–you’ll get tons of design inspiration, and it’s a great community to be a part of once you start producing and sharing your work. Hope that helps get you started. Best of luck in your new path! If you have a dilemma you’d like our panel of experts to answer, send your questions to AskFC@fastcompany.com or Tweet us a question using #AskFC.