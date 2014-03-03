Why Boundaries Are The Best Thing For Your Creativity

Creative thinkers, evidently, have some issues with drawing lines around their blue-sky ideals. But if whatever ideas we’re storming up are going to be useful, they need to have some boundaries around them.

Let’s take a pressing real world problem as an example: contending with tuberculosis. Joseph V. Sinfield, Tim Gustafson, and Brian Hindo–three of the key people at the innovation consultancy Innosight–were recently brought in by the Lilly Foundation and the World Health organization for a massive two-day ideation session.

The goal, shared on the Sloan Review, was to build a plan for distributing the drugs to treat the 500,000 cases of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis that are active around the world. Only 20,000 of those cases currently have access to the right drugs.

So how did the best minds in global health form ideas? The very first step, the authors emphasized, was to define the problem and solution space–in other words, to make some borders.

Boundaries are crucial for all kinds of creativity. The syllabic structure and limitations of a haiku are what make the poem so powerful. Similarly, we need limits when we wade into brainstorming.

The Sloan authors agreed: “It’s important to delineate boundaries around both the problem (what exactly you’re proposing to solve) and the solution (what types of answers you seek and find acceptable).”