At These Companies, Interns Make More Than The U.S. Median Household Income

It’s time to do some serious life evaluation. Glassdoor has compiled a list of the top 25 companies with the best-paid internships, and annualized, interns at all of these organizations make more than the median household income in the U.S., which sits at around $53,000 . With that kind of money, you know no one’s fetching coffee .

Unsurprisingly, the list is tech-heavy. The highest-paying company for interns, based on average monthly base pay, is Palantir ($7,012), followed by VMWare ($6,966), and Twitter ($6,791). Oil and energy companies also made a strong showing, including ExxonMobil (No. 8, $5,972), Chevron (No. 13, $5,424), ConocoPhillips (No. 15, $5,357), and Schlumberger (No. 25, $4,634). Overall, the average intern makes between $2,400 and $3,100 a month, according to Glassdoor.





This report had some overlap with another list of the best companies to intern with, which Glassdoor released earlier this month. The firms that made an appearance on both reports include Facebook, Microsoft, ExxonMobil, Google, Apple, Amazon, Yahoo, Qualcomm, Intel, and Schlumberger.