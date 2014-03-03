The Collaborative Economy Is Exploding, And Brands That Ignore It Are Out Of Luck

The so-called “collaborative economy” is gaining steam, as people increasingly choose to share and crowdsource goods, services, funding, transportation, and more. And if brands don’t adapt soon, they’ll be left behind.

That’s the takeaway from Sharing is the New Buying, the first-ever large scale look at the participants in the collaborative economy. A collaboration between the brand council Crowd Companies, Jeremiah Owyang, and Vision Critical, a cloud-based customer community platform provider, the report surveyed more than 90,000 people in the U.S., U.K., and Canada to find out how and why people participate in the growing movement.

The first step in analyzing the report is to define the term “collaborative economy”. Owyang, a long-time tech industry analyst, defines it as the convergence of three ideas: the sharing economy, the maker movement, and the “co-innovation” movement. This is a fairly broad definition, which includes everything from ridesharing to 3-D printing to crowdsourcing designs for new products. “The big trend here is that the crowd is empowered to get the physical world from each other rather than buying it from brands,” he says.





According to the study, there are three kinds of people in the collaborative economy: non-sharers, re-sharers, and neo-sharers. Non-sharers haven’t yet engaged in the new economy, but think they’ll try it out in the next year. This is 60% of the survey population in the U.S. and Canada, and 48% of U.K. residents. Re-sharers use established services like eBay and Craigslist to buy and sell goods. This is 16% of the U.S. and Canada population, and 29% in the U.K. Finally, there are the neo-sharers, who use newer services like Uber, Airbnb, Kickstarter, and Taskrabbit. This is actually a considerable portion of people surveyed: about 25% in all three countries.

Sharers have certain traits in common. Nearly half are between 18 and 34 years old, almost three quarters use social networking sites, and they tend to be affluent. But these somewhat obvious demographics don’t tell the whole story. “You think about sharing typically, and it’s kind of the Brooklyn hipster image. You picture this person who is a vegan and doesn’t own a car and gets their bike from a bike share and doesn’t use hotels, and all that. It turns out that the sharers are extremely mainstream,” says Alexandra Samuel, Vision Critical’s vice president of social media.





Nearly 30% of neo-sharers in the U.S. have incomes between $50,000 and $100,000, which is on par with the general population. While certain services, like ridesharing, are optimized for denser cities, Owyang maintains that there are plenty of opportunities for suburban and rural participants in the collaborative economy. Job marketplaces like e-lance and oDesk and goods marketplaces like eBay can be used anywhere.

Some other big takeaways from the report: