This Swedish Subway Ad Understands How Hard It Is To Keep Your Hair Nice When The Train Blows Past

The curious dual nature of public transportation means that the arrival of a subway train is met with both the thrill of knowing that you don’t have to wait in a station anymore, and the unpleasant experience of dealing with a train that’s about to zoom by you, blowing your hair and screaming in your ear. That’s something that Scandinavian drug store chain Apotek decided to play with for its new interactive subway poster campaign highlighting a new line of hair care products.





In this 45-second video, Apotek, agency Perfect Fools and production company Stopp demonstrate how they installed an ultrasonic sensor in digital posters, which were capable of monitoring when the trains would arrive in the station. As they do, the blonde-haired model who otherwise sits pleasantly smiling and occasionally blinking at commuters suddenly reacts–as her voluminous locks start blowing all over her face.





Those in the station seem to appreciate the unexpected fun that the drug store brought to their commute, rendering an otherwise ominous tagline–“makes your hair come alive”–into a safe, friendly bit of relatable whimsy.