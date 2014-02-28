Cate Blanchett In A Cookie Commercial? See The Formative Roles Of This Year’s Oscar Nominees

Cate Blanchett is such a beautiful, regal presence on screen that it’s nearly impossible to imagine her starring in, say, a biscuit commercial. And yet early on, she appeared in a ridiculous spot for the cookie Tim Tam. Flavorwire has compiled a “before they were stars” reel of this year’s Oscar nominees. You might remember Bradley Cooper in Wet Hot American Summer. But what about Jennifer Lawrence in Monk or Leo Dicaprio in Roseanne? When Bruce Dern and Judi Dench started out, movies were still filmed in black and white. And not all nominees have a past–two nominees are making their feature film debuts.
