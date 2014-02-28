California Tourism Dreams Big With Google, Releasing 24 Videos In 24 Hours

California is the third biggest state in the U.S. and has more people than Canada. Between Eureka and San Diego there’s so much geographic and cultural diversity that to pitch tourism under a single brand name is a tough proposition, even with the help of Hollywood .

For its newest campaign Visit California decided to reflect the state’s diversity by commissioning and curating an impressive collection of short films, then teaming with Google for a unique launch platform. On February 28th, the tourism board’s Dream 365 Project will take over the YouTube homepage in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and United Kingdom with “24 Hours. 24 Dreams,” debuting a new video every hour for 24 hours.





The videos include a look at chef Ludo Lefebvre’s latest LA hotspot, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros’ Big Top music festival, Band of Horses playing a set atop Hollywood and 21 more.

Visit California president and CEO Caroline Beteta says content-heavy campaign and partnership with YouTube is a reflection of how consumers are now evaluating where to spend their vacation time and dollars. “Consumers are no longer only looking at official sources of travel information but they also want to be inspired and interested in what other people are saying,” says Beteta. “We felt to demonstrate the breadth and depth of California, in terms of endless experiences, how many destinations could pull off this much content? The beauty of it is, [with YouTube] it will have an extremely long shelf life, not just 30-seconds during a broadcast show.”





Beteta credits a visit last year to Google’s BrandLab with getting this idea off the ground, “It helped us come up with this strategic partnership and was a catalyst for where we are today.”

The campaign doesn’t end its foray into content at these first 24 films. Beteta says there will be sequels. “This will be a major effort for us over the years and it has staying power, and gives us the ability to reinvest into our own assets,” she says. “It’s not like a traditional campaign that gets released and then it’s gone.”