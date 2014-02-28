Reputation Matters: The Top 10 Best And Worst CEOs

With the widespread use of social networks, the 24-hour news cycle, and pervasive smartphone technology, it’s increasingly difficult to manage what people know, and more importantly, what they think about you. If you’re a CEO, this means taking strategic steps to ensure you always put your best foot forward–particularly online.

However, there are no shortage of high-profile stumbles.

According to a recent survey conducted by Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants (RMC), the CEOs with the best reputations include Tony Hsieh (Zappos), Richard Branson (Virgin), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook). While Donald Trump (The Trump Organization), Jamie Diamond (JP Morgan Chase), and Martha Stewart top the list of the CEOs with the worst reputations.

“Tools like Twitter, Google, Facebook, with such rapid digital distribution of content, mean one bad new fact arises and a CEO’s reputation is negatively blanketed instantly around the world for good,” says Schiffer.

On the digital front, you need to be proactive instead of reactive. For example, develop positive stories that put your CEO in the best light. From blogging to tweeting, there are plenty of platforms that make this easy–assuming you have the right content strategy. Schiffer also suggests having a firewall in place, so that any digital crisis can be properly managed.

Back in 2009, Domino’s Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle was a shining example of how a top executive turned successfully to social media during a national crisis. After a couple of employees uploaded videos of themselves doing some disgusting acts to the restaurant’s food, including blowing their noses on a sandwich and snorting cheese, Doyle quickly went to YouTube to tell Domino’s fans about the changes the company would make to ensure this wouldn’t happen again.