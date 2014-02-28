What’s A Group Of Creatives Called? Here Are Some Collective Nouns For Creative Professionals

In the natural world, animal collectives all have specific names: a school of fish, a murder of crows, a pack of wolves. Sometimes those collective nouns are colorful, and evocative of the creatures in question (a tower of giraffes). The creative ad duo known as A+J (a.k.a. Adrian Flores and Jana Pejkovska) have now named packs of humans, based on their unique characteristics. Their Tumblr, The Creatures of Adland gives us a “rant” of copywriters, an “obstruction” of creative directors, and best of all, a “delusion” of creatives. You don’t have to work in advertising to know the truth of that last one. Calling all novelists, fine artists, and startup CEOs.
