Zady Cofounders On Managing Their Time And Staying Savvy

Zady, an eco-conscious clothier launched by Soraya Darabi and Maxine Bédat in late August 2013, aims to become the antidote to the fast (and disposable) fashion epidemic.

Taken from a Yiddish nickname for grandfather and the Arabic word for prosperous, Zady tells customers the stories behind the items–it’s taking the Whole Foods model of telling where your food came from and applying that to fashion. They have editorial content that traces the stories of the 175 items they sell, like in this in-depth guide to leather.

Zady CoFounders Maxine Bédat and Soraya Darabi

Their unique model has allowed the company to gain prominence in a short time: they’ve popped up at LaGuardia Airport and made it onto the pages of Vogue.

But with that quick success comes a lot of people who want a piece of the pie. Here’s how they’ve dealt with the onslaught of attention (brought on in part by Fast Company).

“The moment you have a business that’s written about,” Darabi says, mentioning Fast Company‘s first article on the company, “you also are pitched by third party vendors. We try to manage and create folder systems based on what we’ve read Tony Hsieh does, (but) the sheer number of pitches (we) receive are hard to go through.”

Sifting the quality from the quantity is difficult, Darabi says, though it helps to talk to other founders dealing with the same issues. She keeps a watchful eye on the time she spends reading through proposals or meeting with clients who want to help with the business.

For Bédat, it’s a matter of constant calibration of what proposals to field and what to defer, and it’s in that conscientiousness that Darabi and Bédat most rely on each other.