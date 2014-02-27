Beats by Dre And Rudimental Let You Play Producer With Interactive YouTube Video

This new interactive music video for Brit Award-winning band Rudimental and Beats by Dre puts the controls in viewers’ hands, allowing them to mix various parts of the track, such as bass and drums, by clicking on the smaller instrumental screens to the right of the main video.





The video was created by Droga5’s European office, and creatives Nik Studzinski, Mico Toledo and Thiago de Moraes say the idea came about naturally because both the brand and band had very similar philosophies when it comes to creating music. “Rudimental’s approach to music is based on craft–they all compose and play instruments on their tracks–and Beats’ mission is to get people to hear music the way artists intend for it to be heard,” says de Moraes. “When we found out a bit more about the band and understood their creative process we knew the best way to create something interesting was to bring that to people.”

The main challenge was to make something that was interesting to watch but also allow people to hear all the interesting sounds in the song. “That’s why we came up with the interactive element of the campaign, combining different videos as instrument tracks to make the song,” says de Moraes. “We were also excited about using YouTube in a way that hadn’t been done before.”





With little more than 12 days from brief to execution, the agency teamed up with directors Fred & Nick and then London-based Wilderness to build the interactive experience.

“It’s an honest way for the brand to behave,” says de Moraes. “It’s a brand people like already, and by bringing this sort of content to music fans it plays a role in representing artists and their craft in a way that complements what the product does.”