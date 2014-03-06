Harnessing Social Media For Your Personal Branding

“You are what your record says you are”–or at least that’s what professional football coach and sports media darling Bill Parcells thinks.

When he made this declaration, Parcells was commenting about the local perception of his team as winners when, in reality, they were actually losing. He was saying that people are only what the results speak to, good or bad, not what others perceive them to be.

But I’d like to challenge this notion and suggest that one can shape how our peers, our competitors, our customers, and potential prospects perceive us. Armed with a plan for personal brand management, we can influence how we are perceived, regardless of the “scoreboard.”

Whether you’re a CEO looking for product exposure or a career-minded professional just looking to freshen up your resume, one of the most important things that you can do is develop your personal brand. Social media tools from Twitter to Facebook to LinkedIn put personal image management at your fingertips.

What’s important is aligning your online persona with the values of your personal brand. If you’re trying to convey that you’re socially conscious with a focus on local business trends, then the content–both words and images–of your status updates needs to be consistent with these values. Consistency is king.

For example, if you are aspiring to get a summer internship to put that political science degree to work, consider status updates that match the person you want to be: Follow your favorite local politician on Twitter, share a Politico article, or post a photo on your Facebook wall the next time you volunteer at a local polling station.

Here’s how to get started on a path towards personal brand recognition: