12 Ways Real Leaders Handle Complex Problems

Real leaders, the kind we want to follow and emulate, are rare in today’s global, hyper-competitive and financially driven-world.

Often in their place are fast-track wannabes and impostors focused on unsustainable, short-term results. Instead of mentoring employees and looking for long-term solutions to lasting profitability, they seek to drive performance by bullying and focusing on personal glory over the success of the entire organization.

For most of my career, I have typically reported to the president, CEO, or chairman of the board. As a result, I’ve been fortunate enough to see chief executives in action in many different industries and organizations. Along the way, I have observed what the best leaders do and learned a few lessons about what never to do.

Enlightened leaders limit poor behavior by recognizing that problems will occur, communicating clearly about consequences, and staying true to their principles and commitments.

The following is a mosaic of what you can do to emulate how real leaders handle complex problems:

Work alongside your team. Your actions promote collaboration and cooperation, allow you to see how your team interacts, and provide you with a great opportunity to be a mentor and coach.

Cross-training allows everyone to be ready to pitch in when needed. It provides people with the opportunity to lean a new skill and can be a lifesaver in an emergency.