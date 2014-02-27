advertisement
5 Free Apps To Crowdsource Your Commute

Know it’s going to rain before the weatherman, find out if your crew really is “on their way,” or warn your neighbors about that cavernous pothole on the way to work with these free apps that employ a little help from your friends.

By Samantha Cole1 minute Read

If you love finding new ways to get from point A to B–in the most efficient, snag-free way possible–this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Minutely (Android and iOS)

The forecast says it’s sunny and 60 degrees, but the sleet melting on your suit begs to differ. Minutely makes you a novice meteorologist–or just someone with an office window–with reporting features for cloud and precipitation, temperature, and comments. It could replace weather apps, including standard nine-day and hourly forecasts, with the added bonus of 3-D rain radar and badges for weather-tracking achievements.

Find My Friends (Android and iOS)

Apps that share a name but have different developers on their respective platforms, Find My Friends is a concept that’s initially off-putting: You give another user a bird’s-eye view of your every movement. But this one’s great for parents who want to watch out for their cell-phone-carrying children (the Android app can track non-smartphones, too), groups of friends trying to coordinate a surprise party, or supervisors trying to herd cats.

Shrtwv (iOS)

Shrtwv delivers posts in real time from users in your vicinity, and you can add your own photo or text to the stream. There are “like” and “flag” features, which I’m sure get some mileage on an app that supports anonymity. See your route from a different point of view: your neighbors’.

Ask.fm (Android and iOS)

Connect with a Facebook or Twitter account and post questions for your friends and followers to answer. Wondering where the best bagels in the neighborhood are, or how to avoid the construction on your route? The crowd is your network, so Q&A’s can be specific to your scene or directed toward a particular person. Ask.fm recently added video answers for when the written word just won’t do your answer justice.

Meet Me Halfway (Android)

You and your friend from college are totally, definitely doing coffee sometime soon. Deciding on a place to meet up–for real this time!–makes it easier to pick a place that’s convenient to both. Now it’s up to you to pick a time that works for you both; these apps can’t do everything for you.

About the author

Freelance tech, science and culture writer. Find Sam on the Internet: @samleecole.

