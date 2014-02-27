5 Free Apps To Crowdsource Your Commute

If you love finding new ways to get from point A to B–in the most efficient, snag-free way possible–this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Minutely (Android and iOS)

The forecast says it’s sunny and 60 degrees, but the sleet melting on your suit begs to differ. Minutely makes you a novice meteorologist–or just someone with an office window–with reporting features for cloud and precipitation, temperature, and comments. It could replace weather apps, including standard nine-day and hourly forecasts, with the added bonus of 3-D rain radar and badges for weather-tracking achievements.

Find My Friends (Android and iOS)

Apps that share a name but have different developers on their respective platforms, Find My Friends is a concept that’s initially off-putting: You give another user a bird’s-eye view of your every movement. But this one’s great for parents who want to watch out for their cell-phone-carrying children (the Android app can track non-smartphones, too), groups of friends trying to coordinate a surprise party, or supervisors trying to herd cats.

Shrtwv (iOS)