Go Native, Ad Man

The lens through which I view the media world is pretty simple: If you are in the business of sucking up attention, then you are in the media business. Both old and new publishers, from The New York Times to BuzzFeed, are media entities, but so are Internet services such as Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. And every brand on earth. They all want time from my day.

Making money from my time is not easy: Although online display ads grew 32% last year, that’s mostly because the world is creating additional inventory (more web pages) by the nanosecond. People pay little attention to banner ads–in fact, everyone dislikes them–and that leads to infinitesimally small click-through rates that make marketers unhappy. Improvements in targeting and the rise of sophisticated algorithms that buy inventory in real time have been squeezing margins out of the business. As a result, the price brands are willing to pay to attract a user to click on an ad continues to decrease.

Worse, web dwellers like me are becoming increasingly twitchy. A recent study shows that the average attention span at the end of 2013 was 8 seconds, a 33% drop from 2000, when it was 12 seconds. The same study reveals that about 17% of page views last less than 4 seconds. Only 4% of page visits last more than 10 minutes.

The Best and Worst of Native Ads

The best Levi’s on Instagram:

The retailer posted four pics of people wearing Levi’s in beautiful outdoor spaces. With their sweeping vistas and painted skies, the ads looked like the kind of Instagram photo you’d heart from a friend. Universal Studios on Tumblr:

To promote Despicable Me 2, Universal released an animated GIF of one of the minions with just a link to download the image. In its first 24 hours, it was the most liked and reblogged Tumblr ad of 2013. Newcastle Beer on Gawker:

The most truthful beer ad you’ll ever see–“as someone being paid to write this, I have to say that it’s the greatest ad ever”–but how many times will readers be charmed by such transparency? The worst Church of Scientology on The Atlantic:

The positive story on ­Scientology’s success felt off-brand for the thought-leader pub–and readers hounded it offline within 12 hours. Xbox One on Machinima’s YouTube channel:

Microsoft broke the cardinal rule of native advertising: The videos it paid for on the popular gaming channel did not disclose that they were, in fact, ads. HBO’s Girls on ThoughtCatalog:

The article “30 Scientific Reasons Your 20’s Are for Doing What You Want” is only labeled as an ad if you make it to the end, and is so loosely connected to promoting season 3 of the HBO series that it delivers almost no value to the advertiser at all.

The media industry has seized upon what’s known as native advertising as its latest ­panacea to address these ills. Its definition can be a bit murky, but to me native advertising is a sales pitch that fits right into the flow of the information being shown. It doesn’t interrupt–native ads don’t pop up or dance across the screen–and its content is actually valuable to the person viewing it. And that, in turn, leads to a higher percentage of users engaging with the ad, and to greater effectiveness.

But here’s the rub: Native advertising may be a cure-all for digital media, but not for the publishers, both old and new, who have embraced it most ardently.

Think back to the early 2000s, when Google launched its text-based advertising. Why did it work? Because when you searched for something, the few ads that showed up alongside the “editorial” results were useful. If you searched for Disney, it didn’t matter whether you clicked on the No. 1 return or the Disney ad above it. They both took you where you wanted to go, and as a result, Google ­became the most dominant Internet company in the world.

Google ads were an early (and very good) form of native advertising. Those small text ads weren’t much to look at, but they fit within the spirit and design of the site. Similarly, ­e-commerce hubs such as Amazon and Etsy have had success including ads for products available on other sites in their search ­results. Amazon makes listings for its advertisers’ products that look much like its own. These ads work because they enhance the overall customer experience.