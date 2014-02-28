Oscar Nominees Break Down The Art of the Live Action Short

Chris Nolan launched his career with short film Doodlebug while Spike Jonze, long a master of the short form with his commercials and music video work, dipped his toe into Future World before making his Oscar-nominated Her with the I’m Here short. But in the U.S., short films still get short shrift outside the festival circuit, largely neglected by television programmers and movie distributors.

In Europe, however, short films thrive. This year’s Academy Award nominees in the live action category offer a stunning range encompassing Spain’s child soldier tragedy (That Wasn’t Me); Finland’s “I Love Lucy”-style slapstick (Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?); a Danish fairy tale about a sick boy and his balloon toy (Helium); a French thriller detailing a woman’s escape from an abusive husband (Just Before Losing Everything); and the U.K. twist-ending showdown between a psychiatrist and a lunatic who thinks he’s God (The Voorman Problem).

After arriving in Los Angeles for Sunday’s Oscar telecast, two nominated filmmaker told Co.Create the long stories behind their great shorts.

The Inciting Moment: Writer-director Anders Walter says, “I was a big fan of a Swedish children’s book The Brother’s Lion Heart. It’s a fantastic story that also deals with death in a poetic and imaginative way. As a kid, I always had a great love for airships and hot air balloons, so when I decided to create the world of Helium I always knew that I would make it a place where things were flying and being held floating by balloons.”

“Growing up,” he adds, “I lived very much in my own imagination and knew that one day I would make my own tale about being too young to die. At the same time, celebrate fantasy and the way it comes to be one’s best friend when things look the darkest.”





The Star: “We didn’t have that much time, so we only cast around 35 boys but I knew the first time I sat down with Pelle Krusbæk that he’d work great for the role,” Anders says. “Pelle never tired, never complained–the perfect child actor for any director.”