This Thai Lingerie Ad Goes For The Heart Instead Of The Loins

When it comes to clicking on a lingerie ad that’s longer than five minutes, you’d probably expect to see was something along the lines of what Penelope Cruz did for Agent Provocateur not too long ago. Namely, a lot of ladies in lingerie. The only tears it will trigger are those of joy over such an array of glamorously packaged butts .

The Thai division of Wacoal recently went an unexpected route with its “Beauty Inside” campaign, producing three short films that use sentiment over skin. Each is based on a true story of women who faced tough decisions. The brand saved the real kicker for the third installment, which tells the story of a single mom and her little girl June. Despite a stigma attached to her situation, the mom doesn’t feel the need to explain who or where June’s father is (ed: if we’re quibbling, we could argue that the creators of the ad copped out regarding the origins of June. If the scenario were different, would Jane be portrayed as such a saint?).





They’re melodramatic, bordering on full schmaltz, but it might just get you weepy in a way you never thought underwear could.