Boeing Is Developing A Self-Destructing Smartphone

Boeing has its sights set beyond aircrafts. The Chicago-based company has filed documents with the FCC detailing a secure smartphone called Black that’s capable of self-destruction, or rendering itself inoperable when someone attempts to break into it.
First rumored two years ago, Boeing’s phone will run a custom build of the Android operating system. Earlier this week at Mobile World Congress, Silent Circle and Geeksphone launched the similarly named and security-minded Blackphone, which also runs on an Android variant.
According to one of the documents, Boeing notes that the company is exempted from the Freedom of Information Act and is thus not required to disclose its “trade secrets,” which are crucial to national security. However, it does talk about the construction of the phone and a “kill-switch” feature that could wipe data and software stored when someone attempted to break into the phone.
The Boeing Black phone is manufactured as a sealed device both with epoxy around the casing and with screws, the heads of which are covered with tamper proof covering to identify attempted disassembly. Any attempt to break open the casing of the device would trigger functions that would delete the data and software contained within the device and make the device inoperable.