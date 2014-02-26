Boeing Is Developing A Self-Destructing Smartphone

Boeing has its sights set beyond aircrafts. The Chicago-based company has filed documents with the FCC detailing a secure smartphone called Black that’s capable of self-destruction , or rendering itself inoperable when someone attempts to break into it.

First rumored two years ago, Boeing’s phone will run a custom build of the Android operating system. Earlier this week at Mobile World Congress, Silent Circle and Geeksphone launched the similarly named and security-minded Blackphone, which also runs on an Android variant.

According to one of the documents, Boeing notes that the company is exempted from the Freedom of Information Act and is thus not required to disclose its “trade secrets,” which are crucial to national security. However, it does talk about the construction of the phone and a “kill-switch” feature that could wipe data and software stored when someone attempted to break into the phone.