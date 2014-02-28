Why You Should Put Yourself Out of Business If You Want To Save Your Company

Society as we know it is rapidly evolving thanks to a deluge of innovation. We live in a world where drones could drop deliveries to our doors 30 minutes after we place our orders. At the same time, it’s incredible to think that the major communication channels of our time didn’t even exist 10 years ago.

New innovations are impacting us at a substantial rate, and businesses need to move swiftly to keep pace as the market evolves. Sometimes with these market changes, it’s not just enough to pivot. Sometimes it is necessary to undergo a core shift in services, acquire businesses that chart a new path forward, and even go so far as to lose your hard-earned brand equity.

As a CEO, I’ve been down this path a couple of times, leading two companies through significant rebrands. With this experience under my belt, I can confidently say that this is no small task. A rebrand, or any significant change for that matter, is not for the faint of heart.

This is one of the most important pieces of advice I’ve learned in my career. With market conditions rapidly changing, companies need to constantly be disrupting their industries to stay ahead of the competition. The factors that used to define a solid company–a strong reputation, accelerated year over year growth, having the best talent–are all fleeting in the competitive landscape of technology companies.

We’ve seen plenty of examples of companies that didn’t change fast enough. Blockbuster owned the video rental market and was on every corner, but it either didn’t see the writing on the wall or wasn’t able to innovate quickly enough, and the competition unseated them.

Its demise was directly linked to the success of Netflix and their first product: online rentals. By the time Blockbuster began offering online rentals, Netflix had already gained market share and improved its product to offer recommendations and an unlimited rental period. Blockbuster wasn’t quick enough to reinvent itself and it was too late to catch up. This is just one example that illustrates why you should change before you have to. Hindsight is 20-20, but a little bit of good foresight can be picture perfect and keep you from going blind in the future.

Making a change is easier said than done. It requires us to ask ourselves the basic questions of what needs to be done and how do we it?