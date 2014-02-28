Why App Creators Need To Rethink Their Approach To Designing “For Women”

Search “women” in the iTunes Store and you’ll notice a pattern–a swath of pink, tons of flowers, and other clichéd icons hiding behind euphemisms.

There are some marketing reasons for this. When competing in a crowded space, a potential customer needs to know at first glance what your product is about. Stereotypical iconography can make that easier, but at a cost.

In my design research, I’ve had conversations with hundreds of women–few think very much of pink.

When I first started designing the app that became Clue–and yes, I’m a guy who designed an app about menstrual cycles–our CEO Ida Tin and I chose to not design for an abstract persona of a “woman.” Pink was not allowed in the color palette and “cute” was not permitted in our vocabulary.

Instead of designing for women, my goals were to design for happiness, rapid data entry, and to help in the discovery of accurate insights. Happiness, because our cultural norm is to pretend like the period doesn’t exist. Rapid data-entry, because the app should be easy to use every day. And great math and in-depth text that’s based on science, because the period is typically an uncomfortable topic, and, due to this, there’s a lot of misinformation.

This is why we chose to design a beautiful app that provides information and features that allow women to feel confident–maybe even sexy–and, yes, happy. As it turns out, women don’t need to be looking at pink, rainbows, and glitter to feel good about themselves.

We deliberately didn’t want to design an app just for women, and we made an effort to not consider personas. Personas can be helpful, but ultimately they’re just a stereotype for a specific user segment. Thirty percent of our Facebook fans are men (hint to you ladies: they’re tracking your cycle). Trans* men with their original reproductive organs may still need to track their periods, but they aren’t likely to identify with a “traditional” gender archetype. Should we ignore them when designing an app?