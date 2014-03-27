Fixing This One Big Problem Helped Turn Around Struggling Furniture Retailer West Elm

Jim Brett was haunted by mud-colored squares. When he started as West Elm’s president in 2010, he couldn’t believe how a furniture store could have so many products designed with such little imagination. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s with the brown boxes?'” he says. “The whole brand was brown boxes made in China. There wasn’t a curve in the store!” From couches to beds to dressers, much of the line consisted of low-slung angular block shapes covered in lifeless chocolate finishes. Even the West Elm logo was trapped inside a pair of overlapping squares. “It was all machine-made, all very clean and simple, and all very soulless,” says Brett. “I wanted to bring personality and soul and handmade into the business.”

Etsy and West Elm’s Unlikely Collaboration How did goods from the online indie-craft hub end up in West elm’s catalog and stores?

2010 West Elm reaches out to Etsy–a competitor–with the counterintuitive idea of showcasing its products in West Elm’s print catalog. “We wanted the catalogs to be more realistic, and we know your home is not all West Elm,” says West Elm’s Abigail Jacobs. “Why not tell customers where to get the stuff we’re propping with?” Early 2011 After six months of discussions, 10 Etsy sellers are featured in West Elm’s January 2011 catalog. Etsy begins doing regular local pop-ups at West Elm locations, which feature a dozen Etsy sellers at a time. “For us, the benefit is having a lively, exciting event going on in our store,” says Jacobs. “We don’t take any money from [Etsy sales].” Winter 2011 During the holidays, West Elm invites local Etsy merchants to set up one-day pop-up shops in all of its U.S. locations simultaneously. “Each seller got their own spot and could use the West Elm merchandise to [showcase] their work,” says Etsy senior program manager Vanessa Bertozzi. “It was very pretty. Sellers were excited.” 2013 West Elm is one of the major partners in a new venture called Etsy Wholesale, which connects Etsy sellers to brick-and-mortar shops. “The target is independent retailers like boutiques and museum stores,” says Bertozzi. “But West Elm has shown it really respects artisans and crafters. It’s eager to put money where its mouth is.”

West Elm was launched in 2002 by Williams-Sonoma Inc., the parent company of Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma. When Brett took over, the modern-furniture store had yet to turn a profit, and the company had recently shuttered stores. But four years later, Brett has saved the chain by humanizing its products–and, just as crucially, the retail experience itself. The Brooklyn-based retailer is now Williams-Sonoma’s fastest-growing brand, delivering double-digit comparable-brand-revenue growth every quarter since 2010. And its stores–once an endangered species–are now at the core of Brett’s revival strategy. “I was reading all these reports that were down on retail brick and mortar, saying it’s all about online,” he says. “I think brick and mortar is an amazing opportunity to use our stores and our store staff as a vehicle to truly engage with the community in a way no other retailers are doing.”

The first thing Brett tackled were those spiritless products. He drew on his prior experience as the head of home merchandising at Anthropologie, where he had more than doubled the company’s home business by curating eclectic assortments of international artisanal items. At West Elm, designers were liberated from the brown boxes and pushed toward a more global and feminine aesthetic, often using reclaimed and FSC–certified woods to create signature “statement” pieces. Brett sourced handcrafted textiles from places like Nepal, and he remerchandised the stores and catalogs to convey a sense of creativity and discovery. Last year, the company made a public commitment, with the Clinton Global Initiative, to source $35 million worth of handmade product over the next two years. That means more than 20% of West Elm’s products will be made by craftspeople.

Brett is also working to apply that artisanal sensibility to American-made products. “There’s this incredible crafts movement happening,” he says. “Everyone’s wearing Carhartt jackets and carrying Filson bags, these American heritage brands. It’s the symbolization of wanting to get back to a simpler time when you knew your shopkeeper and knew how and where your goods were made.”

In 2012, Brett’s team launched West Elm Market, a kitchen and home-goods spin-off that features at least 75% American-made products and lures in passersby with a La Colombe coffee bar. There are now two stand-alone Market locations, including a 3,000-square-foot Brooklyn flagship, and some 24 other mini Markets that have been retrofitted inside of West Elm’s 56 locations (a handful also have cafés).

Brett also pushed to make West Elm seem less like just another store in a suburban strip mall. Instead, he wanted retail outlets to feel like community hubs–individual shops with distinct personalities that are operated by real human beings. To do that, last summer he instructed salespeople to think of themselves as old-fashioned merchants. It’s no longer enough to sell a customer an Andalusia Dhurrie pouf. Employees should look for ways to enrich the interaction–directing them toward a nearby flower shop, say, or recommending a great local tapas restaurant. “We talk about being the connector for like-minded strangers,” says Abigail Jacobs, West Elm’s VP of brand marketing. “Most people have an affinity to a person who’s constantly introducing them to new things: She’s always got something interesting going on or she’s sending me a new article or telling me about an app she downloaded. That’s the kind of friend we want to be.” Once that personal relationship is forged between a customer and a shopkeeper, “it doesn’t take much for them to say, ‘Sally at [a West Elm store] always has the answers, let me call her,’ ” says West Elm’s northeast district manager, Billy Kissel. In theory, that customer will then also give her a buzz when it’s time to buy that new dining table.