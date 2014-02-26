The Muppets Take Over NYC In This New Lipton Tea Commercial

If Ron Burgundy has taught us anything, beyond the etymology of San Diego, it’s that films and brands can successfully use each other for mutual marketing gain.





The Muppets have taken this lesson to heart ahead of the March 21st release of Muppets Most Wanted, first during the Super Bowl with Terry Crews and Toyota, now teaming up with Lipton Tea.

Created by adam&eveDDB and director Noam Murro, the spot drops us into a New York City full of animals. Seriously, practically everyone is actually Animal. But good ol’ Kermit manages to find a way to zen his way through all the chaos.





There’s also an underlying Midnight Cowboy vibe, thanks to “Everybody’s Talkin'” and THAT line. Here’s hoping the movie doesn’t end with Rizzo croaking on a bus.