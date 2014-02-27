“Yes! No. Yes?” How To Turn Someone Down Without Ruining Your Relationship

It’s one of the most powerful words in our language, and it can stop a conversation dead in its tracks. But, according to William Ury, Ph.D., co-founder of Harvard University’s Program on Negotiation and author of The Power of a Positive No: How to Say No and Still Get to Yes, it can also be a key word in strategy.

“In order to get to a yes that satisfies your needs and interests, it’s also necessary to be able to say no,” Ury says. In other words, sometimes you need to say no to get to the right yes.

Ury says his “Yes! No. Yes?” approach can be used effectively in both business and personal relationships. It works like this:

The First “Yes”: Let’s say a client wants to go with a lower-priced alternative, which you know will produce a substandard result. The first Yes! is the core value, need, or principle you’re trying to protect. For example, protecting the quality of the brand.

The No is a respectful no, saying, “To maintain our quality standards, we cannot go with the lower priced/lower quality item.”

The Yes? acknowledges the ongoing relationship, and sounds like, “Let’s work together to create something that works within your budget but doesn’t adversely affect the quality of the product.”