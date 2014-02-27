4 Secrets Behind Successful Crowdfunding Campaigns

We’ve all heard the success story: Startup struggles to bring investors on board, startup continues to rely on seed funding while gaining traction, then startup launches a Kickstarter campaign, and–BOOM–startup raises an impressive pot of funds from an even more impressive number of backers.

We saw it with Pebble, a watch that displays messages from your smartphone, which raised $3.8 million on Kickstarter. We saw it with Adapteva’s Parallella, a mega-computer chip startup that walked away from Kickstarter with nearly $900,000.

And now we have Eone Timepieces, a D.C.-based startup that failed to square away venture capital funding for its first product, The Bradley, a watch you can touch to tell time. Potential investors were unwilling to fund the physical product in part because it costs far more to deliver than a digital one–a common problem for hardware companies–and because the market for fashion watches is already crowded.

You can guess what Eone did next. Founder Hyungsoo Kim took his vision to Kickstarter and crowdsourced nearly $600,000, more than 10 times the company’s original goal.

So why do these startups, unable to gain traction with investors from the get-go, end up winning big through crowdfunding campaigns? Here are four factors behind these unexpected successes, factors that double as reasons why many VCs reconsider backing them in the future:

Companies succeed because they know how to tell their story in a way that pulls us all in. As humans, we tend to feel first and think second. The narrative you tell needs to play on that emotion.

Look at how Eone accomplished just that. They didn’t just tell us why we need a watch you don’t have to look at to tell time. Instead, they shared the story of a veteran who lost his sight while serving his country and inspired us all by winning, against all odds, two gold medals at the Paralymics.