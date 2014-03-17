Samsung Is Even Bigger Than You Think

A few of the company’s many divisions

Headquartered in Samsung Digital City–its own self-contained complex in Suwon, South Korea–Samsung Group’s flagship empire

is the world’s largest IT company.

With some 7,000 employees and more than $27 billion in revenue, Samsung Life is South Korea’s largest insurer.

Founded in 1938, the ­company’s original ­division provides engineering, construction, and investment services for projects like skyscrapers, bridges, and nuclear plants.

This 40-year-old branch focuses primarily on ­shipbuilding. It has produced 800 vessels worldwide, from ferries to Arctic tankers.

Originally devoted to building precision machinery like aircraft engines and cameras, it now also handles surveillance, aeronautics, and weapons tech.

The resort-management arm oversees Everland, which houses a major theme park, water park, exotic-animal safari, and golf club.