A New Animated Film Reveals The Grave Dangers Of Selfie Obsession

By now, we all know that a selfie can get you into serious trouble. Snapping a picture of yourself at a funeral (or, god forbid, with a homeless person ) will unleash the vitriol of the Internet. But animator Andy Martin has taken the consequences of selfie culture much further. His new cartoon, “Selfie” a submission for the Pictoplasma #CharacterSelfie project, features a narcissistic little guy who can’t stop shooting himself.

“It’s a tongue-in-cheek comment on 21st-century self-obsession but mainly I wanted it to be funny,” says Martin. “Some of the best pieces of art have come from people looking in rather than looking out, and I’m as guilty as anyone of being self-involved, so I really can’t pour scorn on other people.”





Martin had a glorious time inventing unfortunate outcomes for his selfie-taking protagonist, many of which didn’t make the cut: “He pixelates, his head falls off, his neck stretches like a giraffe, birds fly out of his ears, he turns into loads of little versions of himself…but I had to stop,” Martin says.

From now on, you might want to think twice about making a duckface for your iPhone.