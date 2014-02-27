5 Ways To Reframe Your Failures

As children, we are naturally inquisitive, curious, eager, and willing to try new things. When they don’t work out we are quick to move on and try something else. We don’t waste time or emotions worrying about what didn’t work, we simply move on to trying something else.

How we view failure and deal with it, to a large extent, determines how successful we will be in life.

Then something terrible happens. We learn that failure is unacceptable and are admonished, shamed, and ridiculed for it. But failure is a necessary step in learning and growing. How we view failure and deal with it, to a large extent, determines how successful we will be in life.

But you don’t have to look hard to find very successful people who have failed, some of them many times before they found success: Thomas Edison, Theodore Roosevelt, Edmund Hillary, Abraham Lincoln, J.K.Rowling, and Winston Churchill are just a few of the many who fall into this category. In fact, it may be difficult to name anyone who has achieved a great deal of success without first encountering some significant failures along the way.

Here are five lessons you can take from failure on your road to success.