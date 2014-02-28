There’s a New Way To Ride Share: In The Air

There’s a new way to get to Martha’s Vineyard, and it isn’t by car, bus, or train. It’s in someone else’s plane.

Two flying enthusiasts, both students at North­eastern University, recently launched Flytenow, a service that matches pilots with people wanting to fly small. Matt Voska and Alan Guichard hope to help pilots share the cost of flying, while opening up the single-engine experience to newbies.

To give an example, the site currently has a listing for a flight from Hanscom Field airport to Cape Cod. Getting there and back will cost you $120.





Voska and Guichard set up the site because they love flying, but were priced out in the Boston area. Voska, who is from the Chicago area, is used to paying $65 an hour for flight time. Near Boston, the rate is more like $140. “I would take up my friends, but you can only do that so many times,” he says. “Either they are out of money, or you are.”

Pilots register at the site and show they are licensed to fly. Flyers link their profile to their LinkedIn or Facebook pages, so pilots can check them out. At the moment, Flytenow is only handling flights originating in Boston. But it has plans to launch in New York and San Francisco soon. If you’re interested in flying from those cities, you can pre-register.

Voska hopes people will be intrigued by the idea of going by small plane. “It’s a real barrier to entry to get into it, if you don’t have family, or know someone’s who is a pilot. We want more people to have access to this experience. We think it’s amazing,” he says.